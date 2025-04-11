Unveiling the Urban Chronicles: Nita Bajoria Stirs Kolkata with Graphic Novel Series Launch

Kalamos Publishing proudly unveiled the much-anticipated Urban Chronicles series by acclaimed author Nita Bajoria at The Creative Arts in Kolkata on January 15, 2025. The collection, a blend of imaginative storytelling and evocative illustrations, was highly celebrated at a launch event teeming with literary figures and artists.

The evening featured Alokananda Roy, a revered Dance Educationist, who emphasized the role of art in reflecting urban life's complexities. Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, a renowned graphic novelist, discussed the rising influence of graphic novels in contemporary storytelling, while Ramanjit Kaur, an internationally recognized Theatre Director, moderated a panel examining art and literature's impact on public consciousness.

The Urban Chronicles series, a four-volume anthology, explores the multifaceted realities of city life. Nita Bajoria shared insights into her creative process, underscoring the graphic novel's power in depicting urban culture. The series, exclusively distributed by Westland Books, is now available nationwide, promising a vibrant exploration of modern urban realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)