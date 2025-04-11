Unveiling the Urban Chronicles: Nita Bajoria Stirs Kolkata with Graphic Novel Series Launch
Kalamos Publishing announces the launch of 'Urban Chronicles' by Nita Bajoria, a graphic novel series exploring city life. The event featured notable figures discussing the influence of graphic novels. The anthology captures the essence of urban experiences, revealing personal growth, modern relationships, and cultural connections.
- Country:
- India
Kalamos Publishing proudly unveiled the much-anticipated Urban Chronicles series by acclaimed author Nita Bajoria at The Creative Arts in Kolkata on January 15, 2025. The collection, a blend of imaginative storytelling and evocative illustrations, was highly celebrated at a launch event teeming with literary figures and artists.
The evening featured Alokananda Roy, a revered Dance Educationist, who emphasized the role of art in reflecting urban life's complexities. Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, a renowned graphic novelist, discussed the rising influence of graphic novels in contemporary storytelling, while Ramanjit Kaur, an internationally recognized Theatre Director, moderated a panel examining art and literature's impact on public consciousness.
The Urban Chronicles series, a four-volume anthology, explores the multifaceted realities of city life. Nita Bajoria shared insights into her creative process, underscoring the graphic novel's power in depicting urban culture. The series, exclusively distributed by Westland Books, is now available nationwide, promising a vibrant exploration of modern urban realities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kos Minar Film Festival: A Global Celebration of Documentary Storytelling
JGU Hosts Kos Minar International Documentary Fest: A Celebration of Cinema and Storytelling
Manish Malhotra: From Fashion Icon to Storytelling Filmmaker
Bollywood's Quality Crisis: A Call for Better Storytelling
Empowering Punjab: Smartphone Storytelling Revolutionizes Regenerative Agriculture