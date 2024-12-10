Karnataka Mourns: Three-Day Tribute for Former CM SM Krishna

The government of Karnataka has declared a three-day mourning period following the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna at 92. SM Krishna, who served as both a state and union minister, will be honored with state ceremonies, and all celebrations will be paused from December 10 to December 12.

As a mark of respect, his mortal remains are placed at his Bengaluru residence for public homage. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a longtime friend of Krishna, announced that the funeral would occur in Somanahalli, Mandya district on Wednesday. In response to the loss, Chief Minister Siddaramiah praised Krishna's notable contributions to the state's IT-BT sector.

In a tribute posted online, Siddaramiah expressed his sadness and highlighted Krishna's visionary role in Karnataka's development. Krishna, who served as Karnataka's CM from 1999 to 2004 and later as External Affairs Minister under the Manmohan Singh government, had an impressive political career, which concluded with his joining the BJP in 2017.

