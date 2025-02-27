Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses DK Shivakumar's BJP Switch Speculations

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has clarified that there are no ongoing discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's potential switch to the party. Bommai acknowledged that political developments often occur swiftly but insisted that no such situation exists at present.

Discussing Shivakumar's recent participation in the Maha Shivaratri event organized by Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Bommai reminded that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have previously attended events hosted by Sadhguru, dismissing any attached political significance.

Addressing internal Congress issues, Bommai noted the emergence of different interpretations within the party, reflecting mistrust and confusion. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has branded rumors of his proximity to the BJP as 'false propaganda,' reiterating his lifelong commitment to Congress. He hailed Shashi Tharoor as a vital asset of the party, emphasizing unity and collective effort in Congress.

