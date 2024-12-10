Shimla Shivers in Intense Cold Wave as Temperatures Plunge

A severe cold wave has enveloped the North Indian hill town of Shimla and its adjacent regions after a fresh round of snowfall. The frigid conditions are posing serious challenges for residents, severely disrupting daily routines. Across Himachal Pradesh, temperatures have plunged, with Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recording the lowest temperature at a bone-chilling -12.7°C, followed by a significant drop in other regions.

Samdho recorded a temperature of 7.9°C, Bajaura (Kullu) experienced -1.6°C, Kullu town -2.5°C, and Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) -1.8°C. In Narkanda, the temperature dropped to -8.1°C, while Manali saw -2.8°C. Shimla registered a nighttime low of -2.2°C, though daytime temperatures slightly improved to 1.0°C.

The recent snowfall led to a temperature drop by 2-3°C, escalating the challenges faced by locals. Residents and commuters struggle with daily activities including travel and essential chores amid biting cold and icy winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts dry conditions in the coming weeks, with clear skies and sunshine ahead, offering some relief despite persistently low temperatures.

While the snow-clad scenery captivates tourists, locals like Dev Kumar focus on enduring the harsh cold and maintaining normalcy. As temperatures dip, the national capital Delhi saw 8°C at 7 am Tuesday. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir reported a maximum of 10°C and a minimum of -2°C under partly cloudy skies, and in Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur residents gathered around fires to stay warm, with minimum temperatures reaching 8°C.

Kolkata in West Bengal registered 19.8°C, while Ahmedabad recorded 18°C at 10 am Tuesday, highlighting the widespread impact of the cold wave. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)