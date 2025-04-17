Extreme Weather Strikes North India: Heatwaves and Thunderstorms Clash

Parts of north India experienced a clash of weather conditions on Thursday. While some regions faced heavy rain and thunderstorms, others continued to endure intense heatwaves. Himachal Pradesh reported one death when a tree fell amid the storms, as Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, according to weather department data.

In Himachal Pradesh, a combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms caused disruption, uprooting trees and cutting off power in some areas, such as Shimla. The extreme weather proved fatal for an eight-year-old boy named Abhishek Kumar, who died after a tree collapsed onto a hut in Hamirpur. Meanwhile, hailstorms damaged crops in the flowering stage, with the worst-hit areas receiving significant rain and snow.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert forecasting further adverse conditions. While the national capital of Delhi recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, regions in Rajasthan, such as Bikaner and Jaisalmer, faced relentless heat. Some relief is expected from April 20 onwards, but for now, temperatures continue to soar in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)