Haryana CM Criticizes Opposition Over Minimum Support Price Issues Amidst Farmer Protests

In a fiery exchange of words, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called out the Congress and opposition parties over their stance on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Saini slammed Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana for their purported failure to purchase crops at 100 percent MSP.

His remarks come at a time when farmers are staging protests at the Haryana-Punjab border, seeking a 12-point charter of demands which includes MSP guarantees from both state and Union governments. Farmer leader Swaran Singh Pandher voiced the community's disillusionment with both the ruling BJP and the INDIA bloc, citing a lack of responsiveness to farmers' and youths' concerns.

Addressing the issue, Pandher criticized the government's alleged false promises regarding MSP, pointing out the critical need for actual procurement from mandis. Meanwhile, as the BJP reported a surge in primary membership, CM Saini asserted that the public has lost trust in Congress due to its history of unfulfilled pledges.

