Farmers Demand Support Price Hike Amid Financial Crisis

Hundreds of farmers rallied in Beed on Thursday, demanding a significant increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton, soybean, and tur. The protest, organized under the Farmers' Rights Movement, called for MSPs of Rs 12,000 per quintal for cotton and tur, and Rs 7,000 for soybean.

Protesters urged the removal of procurement restrictions by the Cotton Corporation of India and demanded strict action against market committees and traders undermining price assurances. They also sought compensation for losses from distress sales.

Highlighting stagnant crop prices and rising input costs over the past decade, farmers warned of growing debts making it harder to cover household and educational expenses. A memorandum was submitted to key government figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

