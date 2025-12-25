Left Menu

Farmers Demand Support Price Hike Amid Financial Crisis

Farmers in Beed protested for increased minimum support prices for crops like cotton, soybean, and tur, demanding Rs 12,000 per quintal for cotton and tur, and Rs 7,000 for soybean. They highlighted stagnant crop prices, rising input costs, and mounting debts as key issues, submitting demands to government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:43 IST
Farmers Demand Support Price Hike Amid Financial Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of farmers rallied in Beed on Thursday, demanding a significant increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton, soybean, and tur. The protest, organized under the Farmers' Rights Movement, called for MSPs of Rs 12,000 per quintal for cotton and tur, and Rs 7,000 for soybean.

Protesters urged the removal of procurement restrictions by the Cotton Corporation of India and demanded strict action against market committees and traders undermining price assurances. They also sought compensation for losses from distress sales.

Highlighting stagnant crop prices and rising input costs over the past decade, farmers warned of growing debts making it harder to cover household and educational expenses. A memorandum was submitted to key government figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025