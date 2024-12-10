Left Menu

Karnataka Mourns: Statewide Holiday Declared to Honor SM Krishna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces a state holiday for educational and government institutions to honor ex-CM SM Krishna's demise. A three-day mourning period begins as tributes pour in for Krishna's influential political career and public service. His last rites will be held in Maddur with full state honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:14 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister with Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set to observe a statewide holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on Wednesday, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to commemorate the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who died on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government declared a three-day state mourning, commencing today, to honor Krishna's contributions. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted the holiday and expressed Siddaramaiah's deep-seated grief, emphasizing Krishna's foresight and disciplined life as guiding principles for aspirants in politics.

Described as a leader without adversaries, SM Krishna served as a mentor to Siddaramaiah during his early days with the Congress party. Siddaramaiah extended his condolences to Krishna's family, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared the schedule for Krishna's last rites, which emphasizes his strong legacies in both personal and professional relationships.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed his sorrow and recognized Krishna's significant contributions to Karnataka's progress. Remembered for a robust political career, Krishna held multiple roles, including that of External Affairs Minister and Governor, before retiring last year.

The community is encouraged to pay their respects until Wednesday morning, with Krishna's body later transported to his native Maddur for a grand farewell complete with state honors. His death comes following a prolonged illness, marking the end of a renowned political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

