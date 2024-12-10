Kejriwal Strengthens Ties with Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections

As Delhi prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal announced his plans to dine with an auto driver's family, a gesture underscoring his long-standing relationship with them.

Kejriwal, reflecting on the party's early days, recalled how auto drivers played a crucial role by allowing campaign posters on their vehicles. Sharing a nostalgic photograph with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he emphasized the unwavering support from these drivers over the years.

Meanwhile, the AAP unveiled its second list of candidates, introducing new faces while shifting sitting MLAs, including moving Manish Sisodia to Jangpura. The party also advances efforts through its women's wing to engage female voters across all 70 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)