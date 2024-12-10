Gujarat Welcomes Dhammayatra: Bridging Civilizations and Spreading Peace

Gandhinagar witnessed a significant diplomatic event as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greeted the delegation from the 4th Dhammayatra, a journey that began in Bangkok and is touring India. This pilgrimage, running from December 2 to 10, aims to fortify the historic cultural and spiritual ties between the Mekong and Ganga civilizations.

In discussions with Chief Minister Patel, delegation leader Supchai Veerpuchong highlighted the Dhammayatra's mission to spread Buddhist teachings globally. Additionally, the journey seeks to enhance public awareness of environmental issues and promote peace, fostering goodwill across nations.

Chief Minister Patel encouraged the delegation to advocate for global peace, reflecting on the enduring relevance of Buddhist principles. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international Buddhist conference in 2009. An MoU was also signed to boost Gujarat's Buddhist heritage conservation and international tourism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)