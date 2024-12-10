Left Menu

Gujarat Welcomes Dhammayatra: Bridging Civilizations and Spreading Peace

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with delegates from the 4th Dhammayatra, emphasizing cultural and spiritual unity between the Mekong and Ganga civilizations. The journey promotes Buddhism, peace, and environmental awareness. A key MoU was signed for enhancing Buddhist heritage in Gujarat and promoting tourism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:10 IST
Members of 4th Dhammayatra visit Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. (Photo: Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gandhinagar witnessed a significant diplomatic event as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greeted the delegation from the 4th Dhammayatra, a journey that began in Bangkok and is touring India. This pilgrimage, running from December 2 to 10, aims to fortify the historic cultural and spiritual ties between the Mekong and Ganga civilizations.

In discussions with Chief Minister Patel, delegation leader Supchai Veerpuchong highlighted the Dhammayatra's mission to spread Buddhist teachings globally. Additionally, the journey seeks to enhance public awareness of environmental issues and promote peace, fostering goodwill across nations.

Chief Minister Patel encouraged the delegation to advocate for global peace, reflecting on the enduring relevance of Buddhist principles. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international Buddhist conference in 2009. An MoU was also signed to boost Gujarat's Buddhist heritage conservation and international tourism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

