Shell Settles Lawsuit With Greenpeace Over Vessel Protest
Shell has settled a lawsuit with Greenpeace after activists boarded an oil vessel last year. Greenpeace will pay £300,000 to a charity and avoid protests at four Shell North Sea sites. Activists protested oil drilling from a vessel near the Canary Islands, destined for the Penguins field.
British oil and gas giant Shell has concluded a lawsuit against Greenpeace, following an incident where activists boarded a company vessel last year. The dispute, settled in a London courtroom, ended with Greenpeace committing to a £300,000 donation to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.
The confrontation arose in January 2023 when Greenpeace members climbed aboard the Shell vessel near the Canary Islands in protest against oil drilling activities. Using inflatable boats, the activists intercepted the ship destined for the Penguins oil and gas field.
Greenpeace's history of maritime protests against fossil fuel infrastructure continues, though part of the settlement restricts the group from demonstrating at four North Sea locations while promoting financial support for the lifeboat charity.
