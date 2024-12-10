Tripura Hosts Landmark NEC Plenary: Amit Shah to Attend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on December 20 as the state prepares to host the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) from December 20 to 22, announced Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. This event marks Tripura's first time hosting the NEC Plenary Session.

Chief Minister Saha expressed excitement for the forthcoming session, describing it as a moment of pride for the state. "Preparations are underway," he stated, with multiple agendas set to be discussed. "We're delighted to host such a significant event, and various departments have been mobilized to ensure everything goes smoothly," he added.

Inspection of key venues, Ujjayanta Palace and Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, was conducted to assess readiness. The session is expected to boost regional collaboration and growth. Dignitaries reviewed the arrangements made in preparation for this crucial meeting of the NEC.

The three-day event will feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, other Union ministers, and senior government officials. Governors and Chief Ministers from Northeastern states will attend, addressing issues including drug trafficking, the India-Bangladesh border, and key development projects.

Originally scheduled for August 31 and September 1, the session was postponed due to floods. Now, with the new dates approaching, preparations are in high gear. Established in 1971, the NEC plays a pivotal role in promoting balanced development in the Northeast. The session is expected to set strategic directions and foster state cooperation to resolve challenges and enhance growth potential.

The outcomes of this plenary session are anticipated to significantly influence the ongoing development trajectory of India's Northeast. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)