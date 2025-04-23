BSF Foils Arms Smuggling Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district successfully intercepted an attempted arms smuggling operation to Bangladesh, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on the evening of April 22, 2025, when alert Jawans from the Border Outpost Nawada of the BSF's 119th Battalion detected suspicious activity involving two individuals near the border. Upon raising the alarm to their colleagues, the jawans confronted the individuals, who attempted to retreat back into Indian territory.

Despite their efforts, the suspects managed to evade capture, exploiting low visibility and challenging terrain. A thorough search shortly thereafter revealed a cache consisting of three pistols, six magazines, and 13 rounds of ammunition in a nearby bag.

The confiscated weapons have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. The Public Relations Officer of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier commended the jawans for their swift actions and remarked that the operation's success was a testament to their vigilance and commitment.

The case remains under investigation, as authorities work to identify and detain the culprits responsible for this smuggling attempt. More updates are expected as the inquiry progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)