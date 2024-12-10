Protests Erupt in Kenya Over Rising Femicide Rates Amid Police Crackdown

In a tense confrontation on Tuesday, Kenyan police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters rallying against femicide in Nairobi. The demonstration called for action against gender-based violence, with protesters chanting 'Stop femicide' before being forcefully removed by authorities.

Organizers of the protest, including activist Mwikali Mueni, reported injuries sustained during clashes with police, as they emphasized the ongoing violence against women. Mueni, who suffered a neck injury, expressed disappointment over the authorities' response. 'It is very sad that I was injured while championing for women not to be injured,' she stated.

The protest underscored the growing concern over gender-based violence in Kenya, where police have reported 97 female deaths since August, often at the hands of male partners. Activists are calling on President William Ruto's administration to take firm action against such violence, following his recent announcement of a campaign to combat femicide.

