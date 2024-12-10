Left Menu

BEML Lands Major Defense Contract for Advanced 50-Ton Trailer

BEML Limited, a public sector entity, secured a defense contract valued at Rs 83.51 crore for a 50-ton trailer. This highlights BEML's capability in supplying indigenous products for India's defense. The trailer is designed for battle tanks, featuring advanced braking and maneuverability systems, emphasizing BEML's role in defense support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:49 IST

BEML Limited, a leading Public Sector Undertaking, announced a significant contract win from the Ministry of Defence for delivering a 50-ton trailer worth Rs 83.51 crore. The deal reinforces BEML's prowess in providing sophisticated, homegrown solutions aimed at fortifying India's defense infrastructure.

The specialized 50-ton trailer, crafted for transporting battle tanks, boasts 12 twin wheels ensuring robust durability and stability over difficult terrains. Its design accommodates a 50-ton payload to be towed by the BEML HMV 8x8 vehicle. Additionally, it incorporates cutting-edge features like a 55-degree steerable turntable, twin-line air and emergency brakes, alongside mechanical parking brakes.

The trailer's rear chassis is enhanced with fixed, hinged, and loose ramps, optimizing tank loading. Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, emphasized this contract as a reflection of BEML's expanding influence and commitment to the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

