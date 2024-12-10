Electrifying India: Mission to Power 9.35 Lakh Households

In a concerted effort to bring electricity to the remaining remote households across India, a parliamentary panel has called on the power ministry to complete the electrification of 9,35,688 households. This directive falls under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) and other related initiatives.

The panel's report, tabled in Parliament, highlighted that while significant strides have been made, with 18,374 villages and 2.86 crore households already electrified, there is still substantial work to be done. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy urged that these households must be electrified by March 31, 2026, under the mission mode of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Moreover, concerns were raised about rising Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in states such as Maharashtra and Telangana, which could hinder the reduction targets set for 2023. The committee also suggested the establishment of a Single Window Cell to accelerate the development of hydroelectric projects, acknowledging the critical role of the hydro sector in ensuring sustainable energy solutions for the nation.

