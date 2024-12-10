Left Menu

Electrifying India: Mission to Power 9.35 Lakh Households

A parliamentary panel urged the power ministry to expedite electrification under various schemes, targeting 9.35 lakh households by 2026. Despite progress, challenges like increasing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses persist. The committee also called for enhanced focus on hydroelectric projects through a Single Window Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:57 IST
Electrifying India: Mission to Power 9.35 Lakh Households
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to bring electricity to the remaining remote households across India, a parliamentary panel has called on the power ministry to complete the electrification of 9,35,688 households. This directive falls under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) and other related initiatives.

The panel's report, tabled in Parliament, highlighted that while significant strides have been made, with 18,374 villages and 2.86 crore households already electrified, there is still substantial work to be done. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy urged that these households must be electrified by March 31, 2026, under the mission mode of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Moreover, concerns were raised about rising Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in states such as Maharashtra and Telangana, which could hinder the reduction targets set for 2023. The committee also suggested the establishment of a Single Window Cell to accelerate the development of hydroelectric projects, acknowledging the critical role of the hydro sector in ensuring sustainable energy solutions for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024