Farmers to Observe Prarthna Diwas Amidst Escalating Protests

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the observance of 'Prarthna Diwas Ardas Dihada' at the Shambhu Border. He criticized PM Modi for not addressing farmers' issues during his Haryana visit. Farmers plan a march to Delhi, while tensions rise at the Punjab-Haryana border due to ongoing demands for MSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has announced a significant observance, termed 'Prarthna Diwas Ardas Dihada', at the Shambhu Border as part of ongoing protests. Scheduled for Wednesday, this observance seeks to draw nationwide attention and prayers for the farmers' cause. Notably, on December 14, a group of 101 farmers intends to march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border.

In his statement to ANI, Pandher criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent visit to Haryana, during which he neglected to address pivotal farmer issues. 'The Prime Minister was in Haryana but failed to speak on the farmers' concerns,' remarked Pandher, highlighting a perceived disconnect between the Modi government and the agricultural community. The announcement comes alongside the Prime Minister unveiling the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, a strategy aimed at financially empowering women in Panipat, and laying the groundwork for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus in Karnal.

The farmer protests continue to escalate, as tensions have peaked at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, with law enforcement resorting to tear gas to thwart march attempts towards Delhi. Pandher alleges collaboration between the Punjab and central governments aimed at suppressing the protests. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the opposition Congress and other parties of ineffective agricultural policies, emphasizing his government's MSP achievements over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

