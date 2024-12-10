CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Two Years of Governance with 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh' Launch

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh' booklets, chronicling key achievements and initiatives across the state's water supply, resources, and food and civil supplies departments. The unveiling took place just before the state cabinet meeting, as confirmed by an official press release.

The government, under CM Patel's leadership, approaches a two-year milestone of effective governance on December 12. This period has seen the implementation of numerous welfare schemes aimed at improving public service, particularly in water supply and food distribution. Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya has guided the publication of these comprehensive records of departmental efforts.

Over the past two years, the Water Supply Department has launched projects worth Rs 1,090.39 crores and laid significant groundwork for new initiatives worth Rs 2,045.63 crores. These booklets provide detailed insights into the department's rural water provision plans. The publications also cover the distribution of essential food grains to over 3.69 crore citizens under initiatives like 'Saune Anna, Saune Poshan'. Prominent schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have been spotlighted, alongside achievements in groundwater storage through the SAUNI and Sujalam Sufalam Yojanas.

(With inputs from agencies.)