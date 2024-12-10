Germany Prepares for Snap Election Amid Coalition Collapse

Germany is gearing up for a snap election on February 23 following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Key parties contesting the election include the Social Democrats (SPD), the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), the environmental Greens, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to recent polls by INSA, the CDU/CSU holds a lead with 31.5% support, while the AfD follows at 19%, ahead of the SPD's 17%. Critical issues shaping the election debate are Germany's stance on aiding Ukraine, revitalizing the economy, immigration policies, and the country's energy strategy.

The CDU/CSU, SPD, and Greens agree on expanding renewable energy to mitigate high costs, though financing methods differ. Migration remains contentious, with the AfD pushing for strict anti-immigration measures. As the election date nears, the conservative bloc's leader, Friedrich Merz, remains under scrutiny for his propensity for gaffes.

