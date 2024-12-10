Delhi Court Demands Answers: 25-Year Delay in Arrest of Convicted Fugitive

A Delhi court has expressed stern disapproval over the prolonged delay in capturing Ashok Kumar Yadav, a convict who evaded justice for over 25 years. The court has instructed the Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report explaining the lack of action against Yadav.

Yadav, convicted in 1994 under the NDPS Act and sentenced to ten years of imprisonment in 1995, was on interim bail in 1998 when he absconded. It was only on December 5, 2024, that Delhi police finally apprehended him in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The court remanded him to judicial custody to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann criticized law enforcement for failing to issue non-bailable warrants or proclaim Yadav a fugitive, despite his address being constant. The court demands an explanation by February 2025 for the inaction over the years, highlighting a significant lapse in policing and legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)