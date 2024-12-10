Tragic End: Harassment Leads to Teen Suicide in Maharashtra

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalna district where a 16-year-old girl, burdened by harassment, ended her life, police reported. The accused is a 20-year-old who threatened to post compromising photos and videos of the girl on social media.

The young victim, a Class 11 student, took the tragic step of hanging herself in her home. Following her parents' report, the authorities arrested the accused, a resident of Ambad town, however, he was later released on bail, officials confirmed.

According to the complaint filed on December 3, the family alleged that the accused had been harassing their daughter for some time and had threatened to ruin her reputation if she refused to interact with him. Overwhelmed by distress and threats, she succumbed to the pressure, the police disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)