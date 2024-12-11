Supreme Court Debates Environmental Review Limits in Utah Railway Project

The U.S. Supreme Court appears set to restrict how far federal agencies must go in evaluating environmental impacts of projects under their purview. The issue arose from a blocked railway project in Utah, expected to transport crude oil and opposed by environmentalists and a Colorado county.

The 88-mile railway aims to link Utah's Uinta Basin with a freight network. While justices from both sides questioned the lower court's decision, worries grew over the balance between necessary reviews and excessive judicial intervention. Kavanaugh highlighted the unintended expansion of environmental evaluations due to aggressive court actions.

This case challenges the interpretation of the National Environmental Policy Act, which demands examination of a project's "reasonably foreseeable" effects. The Supreme Court's decision could redefine the boundaries of such evaluations, with a verdict due by June.

