Trump's $1 Billion Investment Incentive: A New Era for Energy Approvals

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that individuals and companies investing at least $1 billion in the United States are to receive expedited approvals and permits, prominently including environmental ones.

The announcement was made via Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, though details were sparse. Reports indicate that Trump's transition team is crafting a strategic package set to be unveiled shortly after his inauguration on January 20. This package is expected to fast-track export permits for liquefied natural gas projects and expand oil drilling operations on federal territory and offshore U.S. waters, according to insiders.

There remains uncertainty over Trump's ability to bypass entities such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has recently increased environmental review requirements for LNG projects. The Trump transition team has yet to provide further comment. Plans also involve dismantling parts of President Joe Biden's regulatory framework and climate legislation, including removing electric vehicle tax credits and new standards for cleaner power plants.

