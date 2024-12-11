Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Punjab-Haryana Gangster-Terror Nexus

The NIA carried out raids across nine locations in Punjab and Haryana targeting suspects involved in the gangster-terror nexus. The operation aims to disrupt criminal activities linked to terrorist networks. The crackdown, part of ongoing investigations, seeks to dismantle the fundraising mechanisms for terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the gangster-terror nexus by conducting searches at nine locations across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. The raids, part of an ongoing investigation, aim to combat the growing connection between local criminal groups and terrorist organizations.

According to sources, the operation targets individuals and networks suspected of facilitating criminal activities linked to terrorists. This follows a series of actions by the agency to suppress this alliance. In the previous month, the NIA had launched a massive sweep across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, searching the premises of individuals associated with the Davinder Bambiha syndicate.

These searches are part of a broader strategy led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to dismantle terror funding and logistics setups in India. The agency's efforts have so far resulted in the seizure of mobiles, digital devices, banking transactions, and property-related documents, which are believed to be connected to the syndicate's criminal and terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

