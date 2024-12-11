EEDL Powers Up Chandigarh: New Era for Electric Distribution

Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd, announced its plans to deliver reliable and innovative power solutions in Chandigarh, aiming to enhance consumer services and boost operational efficiency.

P R Kumar, President of Power Distribution at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns CESC Ltd, expressed gratitude towards the Central Government and Chandigarh UT Administration, dismissing rumors of EEDL's alleged lack of expertise.

Since 1897, CESC Ltd has provided electricity to Kolkata and Howrah, serving 4.4 million consumers, with a revenue of Rs 15,500 crore and a market capitalization of Rs 26,500 crore, extending its operations to other regions including Greater Noida and parts of Rajasthan.

