Left Menu

Antares FCP: The Pioneering Leader in Fund Transfer Pricing Technology

Chartis Research recognizes Acies' Antares FCP as a leader in Fund Transfer Pricing. This software supports financial teams with no-code tools, allowing efficient construction of synthetic FTP curves and cost allocation. Acies aims to advance financial management and innovation in profitability management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Acies' Antares FCP software has achieved commendable recognition by being named a Category Leader in Fund Transfer Pricing by Chartis Research. This accolade reflects the software's robust capabilities in supporting business finance teams with top-notch no-code innovation, facilitating efficient management of synthetic FTP curves and cost allocation.

Maryam Akram, Chartis Research Principal, highlighted the solution's strengths in automation, cost allocation, product pricing, and curve construction, all crucial to Fund Transfer Pricing. Antares FCP equips financial institutions to enhance asset-liability management, improve margins, and fine-tune profitability management strategies with unmatched decision support.

With an emphasis on modern no-code technology, Acies continues to address FTP challenges, ensuring robust financial services. Leaders Arindam Banerjee and Abhinava Bajpai emphasize Acies' dedication to fostering growth and innovation, underlining their role as a trusted partner in financial and risk technology globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024