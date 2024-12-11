Antares FCP: The Pioneering Leader in Fund Transfer Pricing Technology

Acies' Antares FCP software has achieved commendable recognition by being named a Category Leader in Fund Transfer Pricing by Chartis Research. This accolade reflects the software's robust capabilities in supporting business finance teams with top-notch no-code innovation, facilitating efficient management of synthetic FTP curves and cost allocation.

Maryam Akram, Chartis Research Principal, highlighted the solution's strengths in automation, cost allocation, product pricing, and curve construction, all crucial to Fund Transfer Pricing. Antares FCP equips financial institutions to enhance asset-liability management, improve margins, and fine-tune profitability management strategies with unmatched decision support.

With an emphasis on modern no-code technology, Acies continues to address FTP challenges, ensuring robust financial services. Leaders Arindam Banerjee and Abhinava Bajpai emphasize Acies' dedication to fostering growth and innovation, underlining their role as a trusted partner in financial and risk technology globally.

