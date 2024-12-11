European Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Woes and Corporate Setbacks

European stocks continued their slide on Wednesday, retreating from multi-week highs after a series of uninspiring corporate earnings reports, while investors also eyed forthcoming U.S. inflation numbers. The STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0922 GMT, marking its second consecutive day of decline after reaching a seven-week high on Monday.

Asian markets similarly paused ahead of anticipated U.S. inflation figures, with expectations keeping the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting trajectory intact. Market predictions put the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut next week at 85%, according to CME's FedWatch tool. MUFG analysts suggested that while a cut seems probable, a stronger-than-expected CPI report could influence future guidance from the FOMC.

In corporate news, Inditex shares slid 5% following a rare third-quarter sales disappointment, although the company noted a positive start to the holiday shopping season. The broader retail index experienced a 2.3% drop, heading for its largest decline in over a month. Meanwhile, political developments in France and impending ECB rate decisions add to the economic complexities across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)