Call for Reform: Misuse of Dowry Law in Spotlight After Bengaluru Tragedy

The recent suicide of a tech professional in Bengaluru has intensified discussions around the misuse of Section 498A, a law originally intended to combat dowry harassment in India. Advocate Vikas Pahwa, a seasoned criminal lawyer, expressed concern over how this law has been exploited for extortion, urging for immediate reforms.

With over 30 years of experience, Pahwa highlighted the widespread abuse by individuals filing false cases and implicating entire families. He stressed the detrimental impact on society's social fabric when innocent individuals face baseless allegations. Criminal lawyer Sumit Gehlot echoed these concerns, pointing out the mental and financial strain caused by such legal misuses.

Advocates Ashish Dikshit and Juhi Arora, along with DCP Shivakumar, underscored the pressing need for legal overhaul and stricter guidelines. They emphasized thorough investigations to discern genuine cases and prevent frivolous, damaging allegations that can lead to tragic outcomes, illustrating the broader ramifications on affected individuals and families.

