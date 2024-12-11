Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Action on Illegal Constructions at Meena Bazar

The Delhi High Court has ordered law enforcement and civic authorities to take action against unauthorized activities and construction at Meena Bazar near Jama Masjid, Delhi. The petition, filed by NGO Yuva Sangharsh Smiti, highlights encroachments violating guidelines for heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:37 IST
Delhi High Court Mandates Action on Illegal Constructions at Meena Bazar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a mandate to law enforcement and civic agencies, compelling them to address illegal commercial activities and unauthorized construction ongoing at Meena Bazar, situated near the historical Jama Masjid in Delhi. The court underscored the urgency of dealing with public land encroachments and unlawful construction as prescribed by law.

Acting on a petition filed by Yuva Sangharsh Smiti, an NGO represented by Advocate Hemant Choudhary, the court highlighted allegations of police inaction concerning these encroachments. The plea specifically points to unauthorized construction activities across from Parade Ground, a landmark area opposite Jama Masjid, Delhi. Acknowledging the legal submissions, the court has called upon the pertinent agencies to undertake lawful measures immediately.

The plea paints a stark picture of Jama Masjid's historical and cultural significance, describing it as an emblem of Islamic architectural prowess, especially noted during the colonial period. With its proximity to the Red Fort, a World Heritage site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it is subject to strict regulations prohibiting construction within a 200-meter radius of heritage structures.

Yet, recent weeks have seen a burst of illicit commercial ventures and constructions at Meena Bazar, infringing upon these regulations. The petition accuses a coalition involving local politicians, builders, and land grabbers of orchestrating these activities adjacent to Parade Ground and Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective action. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024