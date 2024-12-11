Delhi High Court Mandates Action on Illegal Constructions at Meena Bazar

The Delhi High Court has issued a mandate to law enforcement and civic agencies, compelling them to address illegal commercial activities and unauthorized construction ongoing at Meena Bazar, situated near the historical Jama Masjid in Delhi. The court underscored the urgency of dealing with public land encroachments and unlawful construction as prescribed by law.

Acting on a petition filed by Yuva Sangharsh Smiti, an NGO represented by Advocate Hemant Choudhary, the court highlighted allegations of police inaction concerning these encroachments. The plea specifically points to unauthorized construction activities across from Parade Ground, a landmark area opposite Jama Masjid, Delhi. Acknowledging the legal submissions, the court has called upon the pertinent agencies to undertake lawful measures immediately.

The plea paints a stark picture of Jama Masjid's historical and cultural significance, describing it as an emblem of Islamic architectural prowess, especially noted during the colonial period. With its proximity to the Red Fort, a World Heritage site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it is subject to strict regulations prohibiting construction within a 200-meter radius of heritage structures.

Yet, recent weeks have seen a burst of illicit commercial ventures and constructions at Meena Bazar, infringing upon these regulations. The petition accuses a coalition involving local politicians, builders, and land grabbers of orchestrating these activities adjacent to Parade Ground and Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective action. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)