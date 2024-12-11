Investors Eyes on Fed amid Inflation Data

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures saw an upward movement as investors held on to hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month. The optimism followed the release of November's inflation data, which aligned with predictions.

The Consumer Price Index, as reported by the Labor Department, rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November, consistent with economist forecasts compiled by Reuters. Year over year, the CPI maintained a 2.7% increase, which also reflected expectations.

Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, the core CPI rose by 0.3% in November, matching the anticipated growth. Annually, core inflation aligned with estimates at 3.3%. Early on Wednesday, Dow E-minis gained 46 points, S&P 500 E-minis added 16.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis jumped 85 points.

