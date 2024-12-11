Left Menu

Investors Eyes on Fed amid Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures rose Wednesday, supported by investor expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates after the release of November inflation data. Consumer Price Index numbers were in line with forecasts, showing modest annual gains, and core figures matched expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures saw an upward movement as investors held on to hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month. The optimism followed the release of November's inflation data, which aligned with predictions.

The Consumer Price Index, as reported by the Labor Department, rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November, consistent with economist forecasts compiled by Reuters. Year over year, the CPI maintained a 2.7% increase, which also reflected expectations.

Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, the core CPI rose by 0.3% in November, matching the anticipated growth. Annually, core inflation aligned with estimates at 3.3%. Early on Wednesday, Dow E-minis gained 46 points, S&P 500 E-minis added 16.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis jumped 85 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

