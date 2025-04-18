Trump Talks Tough on Ukraine: 'We're Not Playing Games'

President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are nearing a critical point, asserting that neither side is "playing" him in his quest to end the prolonged conflict.

This statement followed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's caution that the United States may "move on" from pursuing a peace agreement if there is no progress soon.

The discussions have seen some advancements, notably on a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, but enduring challenges remain. Rubio and others emphasize the pressing need for decisive action to pave the way toward lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)