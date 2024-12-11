India Sets Sail on Maritime Heritage at IMHC 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the critical need to preserve India's maritime heritage for future generations during the inaugural session of the India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024. The event, orchestrated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, took place at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The conclave, as noted in an official release, convened prominent ministers, speakers, and maritime experts from around the globe. It spotlighted India's extensive seafaring history, underscoring its pivotal role in enabling cultural and economic exchanges worldwide, and its vision for sustainable maritime advancement. In his speech, Vice President Dhankhar stated, "India stands as a burgeoning maritime power, harnessing its strategic geographical location and sophisticated infrastructure to lead global maritime ventures. Through advanced maritime diplomacy, including initiatives like SAGAR, we are nurturing strong international collaborations to ensure regional stability across the Indo-Pacific."

Expressing optimism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a special message, highlighting India's strategic position in the Indian Ocean and its rich trade and cultural heritage. He expressed confidence that the conclave would help draft a comprehensive roadmap to establish India as a global maritime hub. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reassured of the country's dedication to preserving maritime heritage with projects like the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

(With inputs from agencies.)