Left Menu

India Sets Sail on Maritime Heritage at IMHC 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored India's maritime legacy's importance at the India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024. The event highlighted India's role in global maritime diplomacy, sustainable innovation, and youth engagement. With discussions on a strategic maritime framework, it showcased India's rich seafaring history and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST
India Sets Sail on Maritime Heritage at IMHC 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the event (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the critical need to preserve India's maritime heritage for future generations during the inaugural session of the India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024. The event, orchestrated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, took place at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The conclave, as noted in an official release, convened prominent ministers, speakers, and maritime experts from around the globe. It spotlighted India's extensive seafaring history, underscoring its pivotal role in enabling cultural and economic exchanges worldwide, and its vision for sustainable maritime advancement. In his speech, Vice President Dhankhar stated, "India stands as a burgeoning maritime power, harnessing its strategic geographical location and sophisticated infrastructure to lead global maritime ventures. Through advanced maritime diplomacy, including initiatives like SAGAR, we are nurturing strong international collaborations to ensure regional stability across the Indo-Pacific."

Expressing optimism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a special message, highlighting India's strategic position in the Indian Ocean and its rich trade and cultural heritage. He expressed confidence that the conclave would help draft a comprehensive roadmap to establish India as a global maritime hub. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reassured of the country's dedication to preserving maritime heritage with projects like the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024