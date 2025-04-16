Left Menu

OPEC's Revised Oil Output Plans: A New Chapter in Global Energy

OPEC has received revised compensation plans for oil output from eight countries that surpassed their voluntary production quotas within the OPEC+ alliance. This move involves major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia, indicating efforts to stabilize the global oil market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:42 IST
OPEC's Revised Oil Output Plans: A New Chapter in Global Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced on Wednesday that eight member countries have submitted updated compensation plans for oil output. These include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, and others that have exceeded their voluntary production quotas within the OPEC+ group.

The update is a critical step as these nations, some of the world's largest oil producers, aim to comply with the group's agreed limits. OPEC's response to these plans is eagerly anticipated, as it could impact global oil prices and supply stability.

The submitted plans from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan indicate their commitment to align production levels with OPEC's strategies to manage the global oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025