Left Menu

Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings Soar

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's human rights division, reported 181 enforced disappearances and 12 extrajudicial killings in Balochistan in March. Pakistani security forces and allied groups were implicated in widespread abductions. This situation has drawn calls for international intervention to uphold human rights standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:40 IST
Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings Soar
Representative Image (Image Credit: X/@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a distressing report, Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), highlighted grave human rights violations in Balochistan during March. The organization documented 181 cases of enforced disappearances and 12 extrajudicial killings allegedly orchestrated by Pakistani security forces and local militants known as 'death squads.' These violations predominantly affected students, activists, and members of civil society.

Records indicate that 87 of those forcibly taken were released, many alleging mistreatment while in custody, according to The Balochistan Post. Quetta and Kalat saw the highest disappearances, with other areas like Dera Bugti and Gwadar also notably affected. The group's report underscored a lack of legal processes, with abductions often conducted without warrants.

Disturbing cases of targeted killings were also reported. Nizam Baloch was abducted and found dead, and his brother Shah Nawaz was later killed. The killings of Shah Jahan Kurd and several protestors further exemplify the gravity of the situation. Paank has called for immediate forensic investigations, particularly into 13 bodies buried in Quetta, and urged international human rights bodies to press the Pakistani government for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025