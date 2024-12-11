Left Menu

Exxon Mobil's Ambitious Expansion: Aiming for Growth Amidst Global Challenges

Exxon Mobil plans to boost its oil and gas output by 18% by increasing annual project spending to $28-$33 billion between 2026 and 2030. The expansion aims for a $20 billion increase in earnings by 2030 and is driven by its profitable operations in Guyana and U.S. shale business.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:31 IST
Exxon Mobil has announced a significant increase in its annual project spending, projecting figures between $28 billion and $33 billion between 2026 and 2030. This move is part of the company's goal to boost oil and gas output by 18% and increase earnings by $20 billion over current levels by 2030.

These ambitious targets coincide with Exxon's rising fortunes, highlighted by substantial profits from its Guyana operations and the expansion of its U.S. shale business. CEO Darren Woods emphasized the company's unique competitive edge in low-cost oil and gas production, expected to generate returns exceeding 30% over the life of these investments.

The company remains adaptable to changing market conditions, with plans reliant on external factors including regulatory incentives. Additionally, Exxon's engagement in carbon capture and sequestration signifies its commitment to lower carbon fuels, though large-scale projects may hinge on U.S. policy directions.

