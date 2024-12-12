IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy

The much-anticipated India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 (IMHC 2024) opened today at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, with a powerful address by Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), brought together global maritime experts, thought leaders and key ministers to celebrate India’s rich maritime history and its vision for a sustainable, innovation-driven maritime future.

Hon’ble Vice President Emphasizes India’s Maritime Powerhouse Vision

In his inaugural address, Vice President Dhankhar highlighted India’s strategic role as an emerging maritime powerhouse. He stressed the importance of leveraging India's geographical location and advanced maritime infrastructure to drive global maritime initiatives. "Through sophisticated maritime diplomacy, such as initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), we are building regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. India is committed to ensuring a rule-based order in the maritime domain and fostering global partnerships,” he remarked, expressing optimism that the two-day conclave would renew collective efforts to preserve India’s maritime heritage while advancing towards sustainable innovation.

PM Modi’s Vision for a Maritime Hub by 2047

A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s growing influence in global maritime affairs. PM Modi highlighted the significance of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as key pillars in strengthening India’s maritime framework. “As we move towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, strengthening our maritime infrastructure is integral to our future. This conclave will not only honor our maritime legacy but also chart a path to establishing India as a leading global maritime hub,” said PM Modi.

Collaboration with Ministries for Youth and Employment Opportunities

The India Maritime Heritage Conclave also emphasizes collaboration across various government ministries to create opportunities for youth engagement, skill development, and employment. The event promotes the integration of maritime heritage with education and tourism, partnering with ministries like Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Culture and Tourism. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, praised maritime studies’ potential to engage youth and create sustainable careers, drawing attention to India’s long maritime legacy, including contributions from the Chola dynasty and historical sites like Lothal.

Sarbananda Sonowal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s Leadership in Maritime Innovation

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who emphasized the importance of preserving India’s maritime heritage for future generations. He noted that the National Maritime Heritage Complex would be a testament to India’s rich maritime past while inspiring young minds for the future. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, highlighted the integration of maritime heritage with cultural tourism, showcasing India’s maritime contributions from ancient dockyards to vibrant trade routes.

Historic Contributions and Panel Discussions

The opening day featured insightful presentations and panel discussions that explored India’s pivotal role in global trade, culture, and innovation. Prof. Vasant Shinde discussed maritime heritage as depicted in the Lothal Museum, while Eric Staples provided an in-depth look at India’s connections with the Western Indian Ocean. Dr. Rajiv Nigam highlighted the profound influence of coastal environments on human cultures. Panel discussions on ancient maritime practices and trade networks—such as India’s contact with the Roman World and its impact on Southeast Asia—further reinforced India’s historical significance as a global connector.

Exhibition and Cultural Celebration

The inaugural day concluded with a grand exhibition featuring over 20 stalls that showcased India’s shipbuilding techniques, navigation systems, and historical trade routes. The exhibition was inaugurated by prominent dignitaries, providing an interactive platform to explore India’s maritime technological advancements. Additionally, a vibrant cultural program celebrating India’s coastal traditions mixed scholarship with festivity, underlining the event’s focus on both preserving heritage and encouraging future innovation.

International Participation and Day 2 Preview

The event saw participation from representatives from 11 countries, reinforcing its international importance. Day 2 of the conclave promises further engaging discussions on the Chola dynasty’s maritime contributions, advancements in traditional shipbuilding, and India’s evolution as a naval power. The valedictory session will summarize key takeaways and outline actionable steps for preserving and promoting India’s maritime legacy, with an emphasis on sustainable practices and youth engagement.

The India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 is poised to play a crucial role in advancing India’s vision to become a maritime leader by 2047, combining historical reflection with forward-looking innovation to secure India’s maritime future.