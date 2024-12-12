Left Menu

Calm Restored in Parbhani After Constitutional Replica Vandalism Sparks Controversy

Following violent unrest in Parbhani city over the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirmed the restoration of law and order. Leaders criticize the government's response time, highlighting issues of state leadership and urging cabinet formation. Police maintain peace amidst ongoing investigations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced on Thursday that law and order have been restored in Parbhani city following violent reactions to the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. "The situation has been under control since last night. Law and order is fine there," Pawar assured.

Violence erupted in Parbhani on Wednesday over the vandalism incident. Police responded with a flag march to demonstrate a strong presence. However, political tensions rose as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government for prioritizing power retention over governance. She questioned the delay in forming the state cabinet, a necessity to manage law and order issues.

Additional police forces were deployed as a response to the unrest, as confirmed by Special Inspector General Shahaji Umap. "The situation is peaceful," Umap noted, adding that those involved in the disturbances faced consequences, with fifty individuals detained and charges filed against them. Authorities urge citizens to remain calm while investigations continue, ensuring peace prevails in Parbhani.

