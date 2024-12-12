Delhi High Court Rejects PIL for Film Industry Harassment Probe

In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a comprehensive survey on sexual harassment in the Indian film industry. The court criticised the petition for being speculative and lacking empirical data or specific allegations.

The bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, highlighted the absence of concrete complaints that couldn't be addressed. They noted that the Justice K Hema Committee had already taken necessary actions to address existing concerns following a review of complaints.

The court deemed the plea as a 'roving and fishing inquiry' and reiterated that a PIL must be substantiated with factual evidence, refusing to pursue the petitioner's request. The petitioner had urged legislative reforms and effective implementation of sexual harassment prevention measures across the film industry.

