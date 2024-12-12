Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects PIL for Film Industry Harassment Probe

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking a sexual harassment survey within India's film industry, citing lack of empirical evidence or specific complaints. The court emphasized that such petitions should be grounded in factual data, despite requests for enhanced implementation of the Justice K Hema Committee's findings.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a comprehensive survey on sexual harassment in the Indian film industry. The court criticised the petition for being speculative and lacking empirical data or specific allegations.

The bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, highlighted the absence of concrete complaints that couldn't be addressed. They noted that the Justice K Hema Committee had already taken necessary actions to address existing concerns following a review of complaints.

The court deemed the plea as a 'roving and fishing inquiry' and reiterated that a PIL must be substantiated with factual evidence, refusing to pursue the petitioner's request. The petitioner had urged legislative reforms and effective implementation of sexual harassment prevention measures across the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

