Government Seeks Additional Funds in Parliament for Fiscal 2024-25

The government presented supplementary demands in Parliament for additional net cash spending of Rs 44,143 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes Rs 87,762.56 crore in gross additional expenditure, of which Rs 44,142.87 crore involves net cash outgo. The package includes a subsidy for fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:31 IST
  • India

The government has approached Parliament seeking approval for additional net cash expenditure of Rs 44,143 crore during the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, presented the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, with proposals amounting to Rs 87,762.56 crore in gross additional expenditure.

Notably, Rs 6,593.73 crore is earmarked for the fertilizer subsidy scheme, signifying key areas of governmental spending and financial management.

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

