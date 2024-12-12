Government Seeks Additional Funds in Parliament for Fiscal 2024-25
The government presented supplementary demands in Parliament for additional net cash spending of Rs 44,143 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes Rs 87,762.56 crore in gross additional expenditure, of which Rs 44,142.87 crore involves net cash outgo. The package includes a subsidy for fertilizers.
The government has approached Parliament seeking approval for additional net cash expenditure of Rs 44,143 crore during the current fiscal year.
Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, presented the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, with proposals amounting to Rs 87,762.56 crore in gross additional expenditure.
Notably, Rs 6,593.73 crore is earmarked for the fertilizer subsidy scheme, signifying key areas of governmental spending and financial management.
