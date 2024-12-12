Government Seeks Additional Funds in Parliament for Fiscal 2024-25

The government has approached Parliament seeking approval for additional net cash expenditure of Rs 44,143 crore during the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, presented the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, with proposals amounting to Rs 87,762.56 crore in gross additional expenditure.

Notably, Rs 6,593.73 crore is earmarked for the fertilizer subsidy scheme, signifying key areas of governmental spending and financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)