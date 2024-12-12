Left Menu

Debate Over Places of Worship Act: Secularism vs. Historical Restoration

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defends the Places of Worship Act, 1991, asserting its role in preserving India's secular integrity amid Supreme Court challenges. The law aims to maintain religious status quo as of August 15, 1947. Petitioners argue it infringes on religious rights, seeking reassessment.

  • India

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stood firm in his defense of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, as the Supreme Court gears up to hear challenges against it. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram highlighted the Act's significance in safeguarding India's secularism and cautioned against any alterations.

Chidambaram warned that changing the Act could disrupt social harmony and impact national unity. The Act, which prevents the conversion of worship sites to preserve their religious character as of August 15, 1947, has sparked controversy and debate over its constitutional validity.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed support for maintaining the status quo, while Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay called for detailed surveys of disputed sites to ascertain their true character, emphasizing the distinction between places of worship and places of prayer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

