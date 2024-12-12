Left Menu

Government Requests Additional Rs 44,143 Crore Spending Approval

The government seeks Parliament's approval for an additional Rs 44,143 crore expenditure in the current fiscal. This supplementary demand covers increased spending in agriculture, fertiliser, defence, and other ministries. Despite this, economists believe it won't affect the fiscal deficit target due to expected capital expenditure savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:13 IST
Government Requests Additional Rs 44,143 Crore Spending Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has approached Parliament to approve additional net spending of Rs 44,143 crore for the current fiscal year.

The supplementary request, presented by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, highlights increased allocations for agriculture, fertilisers, and defence.

Economists remain unconcerned about fiscal deficit impacts, citing potential savings from capital expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024