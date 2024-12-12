Government Requests Additional Rs 44,143 Crore Spending Approval
The government seeks Parliament's approval for an additional Rs 44,143 crore expenditure in the current fiscal. This supplementary demand covers increased spending in agriculture, fertiliser, defence, and other ministries. Despite this, economists believe it won't affect the fiscal deficit target due to expected capital expenditure savings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The government has approached Parliament to approve additional net spending of Rs 44,143 crore for the current fiscal year.
The supplementary request, presented by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, highlights increased allocations for agriculture, fertilisers, and defence.
Economists remain unconcerned about fiscal deficit impacts, citing potential savings from capital expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taming the Boom-Bust Cycle: Fiscal Strategies for Emerging Market Economies
Greater Independence for Bank of Mongolia and Prudent Fiscal Policies Key to Stabilizing the Economy
Government Aims for Lower Fiscal Deficit in FY25 Amid Election Year Challenges
Colombia Announces Significant Budget Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges
Ukraine's Wartime Fiscal Shift: Budget 2025