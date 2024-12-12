ISRO Achieves Major Milestone with Successful C20 Cryogenic Engine Test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful testing of its C20 cryogenic engine under ambient conditions, complete with restart-enabling systems. This achievement represents a crucial milestone as ISRO continues to prepare for future space missions.

According to the space agency, the test results were normal, and all essential performance criteria were met as anticipated. Conducted on November 29, ISRO's sea-level hot test of the CE20 cryogenic engine included a 100-area nozzle ratio and demonstrated the performance of a multi-element igniter.

ISRO detailed in a statement that the CE20 engine's sea-level testing faced challenges due to the high area ratio nozzle, including severe vibrations and thermal issues. However, the use of an innovative Nozzle Protection System has simplified the acceptance testing process, making it more cost-effective and less complex.

Challenges such as vacuum ignition without nozzle closure and employing a multi-element igniter were successfully addressed. The CE20 engine, integral to the LVM3 launch vehicle's upper stage, has been tested with thrust levels ranging from 19 to 22 tonnes, providing the LVM3 with enhanced payload capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)