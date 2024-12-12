CCFI Opposes Patent Evergreening for Agrochemicals
The Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) has urged the government to prevent patent evergreening for agrochemicals, warning of monopolistic market conditions harmful to farmers and local manufacturers. The CCFI criticized a government committee favoring multinationals, advocating for the protection of domestic interests against extended patent protections.
The Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) has called on the government to oppose patent evergreening for agrochemicals. The industry group argues that such measures would harm farmers and local manufacturers by fostering monopolistic market environments dominated by multinational corporations.
CCFI chairman Deepak Shah criticized the government committee's examination of data protection provisions, asserting that it unfairly favors foreign competitors over domestic producers. Shah emphasized that extending patent protections beyond the typical 20-year period would lead to overpricing and restricted access for small and marginal farmers.
Highlighting a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, CCFI said that the existing patent terms suffice for inventors to recuperate research expenses. The federation, representing over 50 domestic companies, warned that continued patent evergreening could create legal monopolies, thereby escalating costs for Indian farmers.
