Ticombo Challenges IOC in EU Antitrust Battle Over Ticket Resale Monopoly

German ticket marketplace Ticombo has filed a complaint against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with EU antitrust regulators, claiming the IOC's ticketing rules are anti-competitive. The company argues these rules restrict rival resale platforms, affecting market dynamics and consumer choice.

Ticombo accused the IOC of holding an exclusive monopoly on ticket resales for major sporting events, such as the Paris 2024 and Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics. "Restricting independent resale platforms not only limits consumer choice but also disrupts the market balance," stated Ticombo.

According to Ticombo, fans unable to attend events must use the IOC's exclusive platform, where tickets are sold at face value plus a fee, regardless of demand. The European Commission has acknowledged the complaint and will assess it through standard procedures. The IOC, having only learned of the issue through media, chose not to comment.

