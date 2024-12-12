Delhi Strengthens Child Protection Services: Key Positions Made Permanent

In a strategic move to enhance child protection services in the capital, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the conversion of 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer positions in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department into permanent roles. This decision, communicated through an official release, underscores the administration's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable children under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The roles, classified as Group B posts under Level 6 of the pay matrix, were initially introduced in 2018, and their permanence ensures continued support in this critical area.

The Finance Department, adhering to an official memorandum from August 2020, had initially considered the conversion of 12 temporary posts. Following a detailed review, one post was annulled due to an extended vacancy. Beyond this, LG Saxena has authorized the extension of contracts for 62 Supervisors, six Lower Division Clerks (LDCs), and 19 Peons under the 'Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' Scheme for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. This extension is set to last until regular appointments are secured or the end of March 2025, whichever comes first, as per the release.

Additionally, the LG has instructed the WCD Department to submit requisitions to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for filling other vacant positions on a regular basis. This directive reflects LG Saxena's ongoing commitment to resolving personnel shortages across government departments, a priority he has championed since assuming office. Through these initiatives, the administration aims to foster efficiency in service delivery and generate employment opportunities for job seekers. (ANI)

