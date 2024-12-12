Left Menu

Edelweiss Reduces Stake in Nuvama: Market Impact Unfolds

Edelweiss Financial Services sold a 7.14% stake in Nuvama Wealth Management for Rs 1,759 crore. The transaction was executed via two affiliates in an open market sale. Meanwhile, Kotak Mutual Fund bought a minor stake. Nuvama's shares are under scrutiny after a SEBI warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:00 IST
Edelweiss Reduces Stake in Nuvama: Market Impact Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market maneuver, Edelweiss Financial Services divested a 7.14% stake in Nuvama Wealth Management through an open market transaction on Thursday, reaping Rs 1,759 crore. The transaction, executed by its affiliates Ecap Equities Ltd and Edel Finance Company Ltd, involved the offloading of 25.50 lakh shares in the Mumbai-based company.

The shares were sold at prices ranging between Rs 6,854.15 and Rs 6,941.30 each, as recorded in the bulk deal data on the NSE. This move follows a previous sale in August and comes amid a recent administrative warning issued by SEBI to Nuvama Wealth Management concerning its merchant banking activities.

Simultaneously, Kotak Mutual Fund acquired 2.71 lakh shares, thereby claiming a 0.8% stake in the wealth management firm, at an average purchase price of Rs 6,851 per share. The deal was valued at Rs 185.78 crore. Despite these transactions, Nuvama's shares dipped, closing down 5.05% at Rs 6,928.65 on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024