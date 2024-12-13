Delhi Court Denies FIR Directive Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Takes Cognizance of Hate Speech Complaint
A Delhi court has dismissed requests to register an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, while acknowledging a hate speech complaint filed by an RSS member. The court found no need for police investigation as the evidence is readily available to the complainant.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Court has rejected calls for issuing directions to register an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding allegations of hate speech during a rally in Karnataka. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Chatinder Singh assessed that the evidence needed is already accessible to the complainant and dismissed the application.
The court emphasized that since the accused has been identified and necessary information is available with the complainant, an investigation under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. by the police is not required. The complaint, however, will proceed through pre-summoning evidence stages as per the court's orders for potential further investigation.
Filed by RSS member Advocate Ravinder Gupta, the complaint alleges Kharge made derogatory remarks against the BJP and RSS. The court found that the facts don't necessitate a complex investigation, with all essential details already in the complainant's possession, negating the need for police assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
