Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies FIR Directive Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Takes Cognizance of Hate Speech Complaint

A Delhi court has dismissed requests to register an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, while acknowledging a hate speech complaint filed by an RSS member. The court found no need for police investigation as the evidence is readily available to the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:29 IST
Delhi Court Denies FIR Directive Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Takes Cognizance of Hate Speech Complaint
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/@kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Court has rejected calls for issuing directions to register an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding allegations of hate speech during a rally in Karnataka. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Chatinder Singh assessed that the evidence needed is already accessible to the complainant and dismissed the application.

The court emphasized that since the accused has been identified and necessary information is available with the complainant, an investigation under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. by the police is not required. The complaint, however, will proceed through pre-summoning evidence stages as per the court's orders for potential further investigation.

Filed by RSS member Advocate Ravinder Gupta, the complaint alleges Kharge made derogatory remarks against the BJP and RSS. The court found that the facts don't necessitate a complex investigation, with all essential details already in the complainant's possession, negating the need for police assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024