IMD Issues Rainfall Alert for Tamil Nadu Amid Severe Waterlogging

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rain across multiple districts until December 14. The incessant downpour has already led to significant waterlogging in Trichy, while Thoothukudi and surrounding districts reported moderate to heavy rainfall.

IMD's forecast includes moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain expected in districts such as Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruchirapalli, and others, which could result in further waterlogging and potential disruptions to traffic in affected areas.

Light thunderstorms and rain are also likely over Cuddalore, Salem, Coimbatore, among others, with Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts expecting light rain. Temperature readings indicate a high of 28-29°C and a low of 24-25°C, with partly cloudy skies anticipated in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, southern parts of India, including Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, may experience heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mannar, which is projected to shift westward towards the Maldives and Lakshadweep, weakening in the next 24 hours.

