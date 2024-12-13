Delhi Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Trigger Security Measures

In a shocking development, several schools in Delhi were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats on Friday morning. The principal of Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Madhvi Goswami, revealed that authorities were notified immediately, prompting a swift police response and a move to online classes for student safety. The mentioned dates in the threat, December 13 and 14, intensified security across the affected institutions.

In response to the threat, police vehicles were dispatched promptly, and parents were informed not to send their children to school. "I checked the email at 5:50 am and informed the police right away," stated Principal Goswami. Despite thorough police inspections, no dangerous materials were uncovered on the premises. The safety measures suggested by law enforcement are being strictly adhered to.

This incident has raised significant concerns among parents and staff. Senior police officials, including Sub Inspector SS Yadav, affirmed ongoing investigations and assured the public that safety is a top priority. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed serious concerns about the psychological and academic effects on students, urging for comprehensive security protocols. The Delhi High Court has mandated an action plan within eight weeks to address this growing threat.

