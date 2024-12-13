Delhi Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Trigger Security Measures
Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats, prompting immediate police action and a shift to online classes for safety. Despite thorough inspections, no explosives were found. Authorities emphasize investigating the threat's credibility, while former CM Kejriwal stresses potential impacts on students' well-being and academics.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, several schools in Delhi were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats on Friday morning. The principal of Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Madhvi Goswami, revealed that authorities were notified immediately, prompting a swift police response and a move to online classes for student safety. The mentioned dates in the threat, December 13 and 14, intensified security across the affected institutions.
In response to the threat, police vehicles were dispatched promptly, and parents were informed not to send their children to school. "I checked the email at 5:50 am and informed the police right away," stated Principal Goswami. Despite thorough police inspections, no dangerous materials were uncovered on the premises. The safety measures suggested by law enforcement are being strictly adhered to.
This incident has raised significant concerns among parents and staff. Senior police officials, including Sub Inspector SS Yadav, affirmed ongoing investigations and assured the public that safety is a top priority. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed serious concerns about the psychological and academic effects on students, urging for comprehensive security protocols. The Delhi High Court has mandated an action plan within eight weeks to address this growing threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime
Kejriwal Blasts Amit Shah Over Delhi's Deteriorating Law and Order
Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Alleges Conspiracy to Halt Kejriwal's Progressive Agenda
Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal
Kejriwal Faces Dual Legal Battle: Corruption and Money Laundering Allegations