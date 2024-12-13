Left Menu

Sue Brake Joins Guardians of NZ Superannuation Board; John Williamson Reappointed as Chair

Sue Brake brings over 20 years of expertise in investment management, governance, and strategic advisory roles.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has announced the appointment of seasoned finance industry professional Sue Brake to the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Board, alongside the reappointment of John Williamson as Board Chair until September 30, 2026.

Sue Brake brings over 20 years of expertise in investment management, governance, and strategic advisory roles. She has held leadership positions at Australia’s Future Fund, the New Zealand Super Fund, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the International Monetary Fund.

Minister Willis expressed confidence in Brake's ability to enhance the Board’s oversight and strategic direction, stating, “Sue Brake’s wealth of experience in global investment and governance will greatly benefit the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation as they continue to manage one of New Zealand’s most important financial assets.”

Continuity in Leadership

John Williamson’s reappointment as Chair for another year underscores his valuable contributions to the organization. “John Williamson has provided strong leadership during his tenure, and his reappointment ensures stability and continuity as the Guardians navigate the complexities of global markets,” said Minister Willis.

Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation oversee the management of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, a portfolio designed to help offset the rising costs of superannuation for future generations.

Under its mandate, the Fund focuses on prudent, long-term investment strategies to ensure financial sustainability for New Zealand’s aging population.

Enhanced Oversight Amid Global Economic Challenges

Minister Willis highlighted the importance of strong governance as the Fund navigates challenges such as market volatility and global economic uncertainty. “With Sue Brake’s appointment and John Williamson’s continued leadership, the Board is well-equipped to guide the Fund’s investment strategy, ensuring it remains a pillar of New Zealand’s financial security.”

The Guardians will continue to focus on maximizing returns while adhering to responsible investment principles. These leadership appointments aim to strengthen the organization’s ability to achieve its objectives for current and future generations.

